Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.75

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 9629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.