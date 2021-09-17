Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $181.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.