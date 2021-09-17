Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $357.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.48. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

