First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $117,000 Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $107.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $111.70. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.