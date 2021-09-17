First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,025 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $32.00 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

