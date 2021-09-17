Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSVAU. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,314,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 3,234,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSVAU opened at $24.22 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

