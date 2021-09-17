Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 920 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

