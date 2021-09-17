Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CYRX. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $625,681.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,750 shares of company stock valued at $26,224,330 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

