Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $100.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

