American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $98,293.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,455.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $259,399.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 782,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,685,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,035,901 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $31.77 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARG. Raymond James increased their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

