Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 117,187 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 117,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $5,869,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $27,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $308,087.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,477 shares in the company, valued at $8,908,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $71,657.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,183,168 shares of company stock worth $263,193,337. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $20.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

