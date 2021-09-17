Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells 47,853 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gary Charles Robb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $132,463.49.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

