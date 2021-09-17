Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.40 ($0.23), with a volume of 918582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.30 ($0.23).

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.63. The firm has a market cap of £66.76 million and a PE ratio of -21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.