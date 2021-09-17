Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for easyJet (ESYJY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS: ESYJY) recently:

9/14/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/14/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/10/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/10/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

7/26/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/22/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

