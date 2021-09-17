Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LCTX. TheStreet raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.36.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.84. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

