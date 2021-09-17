Regis (NYSE:RGS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Regis (NYSE:RGS) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Regis alerts:

NYSE:RGS opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. Regis has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.78.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 197.02%. The firm had revenue of $99.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Regis will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 33.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Regis by 23.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Regis in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Regis by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.