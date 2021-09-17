Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $508.00

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $508.00 and last traded at $506.17, with a volume of 44774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $501.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

