Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Update

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Aumann stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. Aumann has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aumann in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

