Mary Ellen Adcock Sells 18,500 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Kroger stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 285,527 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

