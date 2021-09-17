Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Insider Vinod Lala Sells 43,109 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
VG opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
