Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Insider Vinod Lala Sells 43,109 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VG opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 10.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after buying an additional 340,673 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

