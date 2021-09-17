Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells $642,215.26 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $642,215.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,227.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,432,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,751,000 after buying an additional 39,742 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Morphic by 5.6% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after buying an additional 159,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 25.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 297,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 92.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 451,140 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.