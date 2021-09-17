Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells $642,215.26 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $642,215.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,227.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.20.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
