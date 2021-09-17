Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Cowen

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price upped by Cowen from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.38.

NYSE:BAH opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

