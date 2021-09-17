Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

