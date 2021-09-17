Helius Medical Technologies’ (HSDT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ HSDT opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 224.70% and a negative net margin of 3,218.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 51,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

