Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $96.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.43 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53. Celsius has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $97.23.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 2.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

