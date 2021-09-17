Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.70 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of UROY opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.17 million and a PE ratio of -532.00. Uranium Royalty has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UROY. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

