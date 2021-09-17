ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded ZTE from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTE from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of ZTE stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. ZTE has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $8.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

