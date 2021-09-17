Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REPYY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC set a $11.01 price objective on Repsol and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Repsol has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.7158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

