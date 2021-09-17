Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Abrdn PLC operates as an investment company. It offers a comprehensive range of developed and emerging market equities and fixed income, multi-asset, real estate and alternatives solutions. Abrdn PLC, formerly known as Standard Life, is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

