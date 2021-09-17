Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $11.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.68. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.