TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Short Interest Up 110.7% in August

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,300 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the August 15th total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
TRSSF opened at $7.24 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.
TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.