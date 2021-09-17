SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 373,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGMA opened at $11.78 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.30.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $76.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SigmaTron International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SigmaTron International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SigmaTron International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

