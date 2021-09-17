Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Up 7.1%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.13 and last traded at $103.93. 40,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,537,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.06.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,990,000 after purchasing an additional 57,204 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 737.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

