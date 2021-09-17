Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.72

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.72 and last traded at $107.52, with a volume of 847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average is $92.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after buying an additional 182,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,177,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,628,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,536,000 after buying an additional 84,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

