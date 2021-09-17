Michael Porter Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Angel Seafood Holdings Limited (ASX:AS1) Stock

Angel Seafood Holdings Limited (ASX:AS1) insider Michael Porter sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11), for a total value of A$450,000.00 ($321,428.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.33.
About Angel Seafood
