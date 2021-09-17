Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

RSKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

RSKD opened at $27.29 on Friday. Riskified has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

