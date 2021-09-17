Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

RSKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

RSKD opened at $27.29 on Friday. Riskified has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

