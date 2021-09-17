Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives $18.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $8.94 on Friday. Real Matters has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

