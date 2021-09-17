HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,972,000 after purchasing an additional 234,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 255,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

FBHS opened at $95.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

