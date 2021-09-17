HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $48.25 on Friday. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.789 per share. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is 246.90%.

PTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

