HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $675,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470,962 shares in the company, valued at $31,799,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly bought 1,326 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $68,952.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 192,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

