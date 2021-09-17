Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $308.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

