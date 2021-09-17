401 Shares in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 401 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,642.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. 46.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.99. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $146.34.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.