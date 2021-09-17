Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 126,829 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth $581,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 662.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCEL opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 90.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

