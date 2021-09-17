Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes $47,000 Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,481,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $11,565,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $5,189,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $2,258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $944,000. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Shares of ULCC opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.35. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.