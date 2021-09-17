Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $50,000 in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SNCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

