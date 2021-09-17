Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Winmark by 7.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Winmark by 5.8% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 134,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 17.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 11.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $204.31 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $218.02. The stock has a market cap of $742.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.26.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 49.06% and a negative return on equity of 312.07%. The company had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

