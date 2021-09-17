Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 844 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eargo were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eargo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Eargo during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Eargo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eargo by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eargo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $852.51 million and a P/E ratio of -17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eargo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

