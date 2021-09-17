Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $62,000 in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOEV. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV opened at $6.68 on Friday. Canoo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

