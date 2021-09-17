Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $529,340.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,953.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total transaction of $446,840.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00.

ZS opened at $274.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.82 and its 200 day moving average is $210.93. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 667.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 338.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

